Following the "Krone" story about the vending machine at the Viktring school center in Klagenfurt (Carinthia), where nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes are sold, something is now happening: both the tenant of the vending machine and the city itself are responding to the allegations.
The story has hit home: the "Krone" newspaper has reported that e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches sold in a vending machine are tempting 1600 children and young people - the machine was set up at the large school center in Viktring, consisting of an elementary school, grammar school and new secondary school.
Like all nicotine products, the dangerous pouches, which are forbidden for minors, are addictive - and they can cause pancreatic, oesophageal and oral cancer as well as damage to the gums and discoloration of the teeth. Principal and parents are desperate - and helpless.
The usual protection zones in front of schools, which prohibit the sale of such addictive substances, simply do not exist in Klagenfurt.
A building and commercial law ordinance normally protects the area around schools: According to this, commercial opportunities using vending machines - which are particularly geared towards being used by minors - may be prohibited in the immediate vicinity of schools if this is necessary for protection, for example against ill-considered spending of money.
City of Klagenfurt reacts: Missing protection zone to be established
In Klagenfurt, such a regulation was simply never issued. Mayor Christian Scheider (Team Kärnten) wants to change this: "I didn't know about the nicotine offers," he says: "In Klagenfurt, too, stricter action is now to be taken with vending machines in schools." A corresponding ordinance is to be issued.
The tenant, on whose private property the vending machine is located, is also surprised and sympathetic: "I have never experienced such an echo as after the 'Krone' article. All the social media channels were also full of it! That's why we're removing all dangerous products from the vending machine, there will be no more e-cigarettes or nicotine pouches available. We are sorry."
Brigitte Magnes, principal of the Realgymnasium, is also happy about this: "Psychology is important in this matter. Because offering them is trivializing the substances."
