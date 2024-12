What the Zuckerl coalition wants to implement soon

Will everything happen very quickly now with the Zuckerl coalition? This week, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS have at least agreed on a joint set of figures. A basis for in-depth negotiations. As is well known, the results of all negotiating groups are to be presented and analyzed on 12 December. Just four days later, ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer gives his party executive an "update" in an online meeting. If the most powerful blacks give the green light, the government may already be finalized during the Christmas vacations. As the "Krone" has learned, a lot of progress has been made in many groups. The first prestige projects are also becoming more and more concrete.