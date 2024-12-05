Schallenberg and colleagues appalled by Lavrov

He said that ruler Vladimir Putin had already said in 2014 that the Ukrainian people were "part of the Russian people". In 2021, he branded Ukraine an "artificial state" that would one day be united with Mother Russia. The USA would defend the principles of Helsinki and also the Ukrainians' free choice regarding their future. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha was the first speaker in the plenary session before Blinken took the floor. Without mentioning him by name, he described Lavrov as a "war criminal". When his Russian counterpart then spoke, Sybiha left the room.