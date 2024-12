Motivated Greens in Natschbach-Loipersbach

Why only now? "I was already thinking about it five years ago, but I didn't have the time then," says the motivated law student. He has already worked as a district officer for the Green Party in Neunkirchen. Now he and his team, consisting of Martina List, Manuel Fürtinger, Michael Scherz and Janine Schneider, want to bring a breath of fresh air to his home town of 1,700 inhabitants. His goals: "We want to push ahead with the expansion of photovoltaics on community-owned buildings, create a new youth center, traffic calming at the village entrances and bus stops as well as a better walking connection between the districts of Natschbach and Loipersbach," says Fürtinger.