You should avoid these mistakes in the gym

A gym membership does not guarantee an Adonis figure. Nevertheless, many believe that a few bicep curls here and a few sit-ups there will lead to a top body. A few weeks later, they are completely depressed and have stopped going to the gym. Fitness expert Lukas Grigorescu therefore explains in the latest part of the "Krone NÖ" series "Fit through the winter" what you should bear in mind in order to have fun and positive effects for your body for as long as possible.