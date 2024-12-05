Assassination attempt on manager
New York: Perpetrator left mysterious messages
According to his widow, the murdered head of a US insurance company had been receiving threats from several people for some time. Everything points to a targeted assassination attempt on 50-year-old Brian Thompson. A masked assailant lay in wait for the manager outside the Hilton Hotel in the New York borough of Manhattan and shot him several times so that the victim would have no chance of survival. Investigators have now found several messages engraved on the bullet casings.
Half an hour after the shooting, Thompson succumbed to his serious injuries. Meanwhile, the killer fled the scene. Footage from surveillance cameras has since been released. It shows both the attack itself and the escape on an e-bike. The assassin rode this to Central Park, where his tracks were then lost. The search for him is in full swing.
But now the case is becoming even more mysterious. The bullet casings found at the crime scene are said to have the words "Deny", "Depose" and "Defend" engraved on them.
"Why the insurance companies don't pay"
It is possible that these messages provide clues to the perpetrator or his motive. Interestingly, the words are the title of a critical book about insurance companies and why they "don't want to pay", as the subtitle of the work states.
Corruption investigation against the murdered man
The assassin also left behind other traces. A discarded cell phone and a bottle of water bought before the attack were found, the news channel CNN reported on Thursday. According to the New York Post, in addition to the threats, the assassin was also under investigation for corruption and insider trading. Investigators are also pursuing these leads.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
