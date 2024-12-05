Vorteilswelt
Assassination attempt on manager

New York: Perpetrator left mysterious messages

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 12:37

According to his widow, the murdered head of a US insurance company had been receiving threats from several people for some time. Everything points to a targeted assassination attempt on 50-year-old Brian Thompson. A masked assailant lay in wait for the manager outside the Hilton Hotel in the New York borough of Manhattan and shot him several times so that the victim would have no chance of survival. Investigators have now found several messages engraved on the bullet casings.

0 Kommentare

Half an hour after the shooting, Thompson succumbed to his serious injuries. Meanwhile, the killer fled the scene. Footage from surveillance cameras has since been released. It shows both the attack itself and the escape on an e-bike. The assassin rode this to Central Park, where his tracks were then lost. The search for him is in full swing.

Who was after Brian Thompson's life? The investigation is ongoing. (Bild: APA/AFP/United Health Group)
Who was after Brian Thompson's life? The investigation is ongoing.
(Bild: APA/AFP/United Health Group)
Surveillance camera footage shows the assassination and the killer's escape. (Bild: APA/AP)
Surveillance camera footage shows the assassination and the killer's escape.
(Bild: APA/AP)
Investigators found messages engraved on the bullet casings. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/SPENCER PLATT)
Investigators found messages engraved on the bullet casings.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/SPENCER PLATT)

But now the case is becoming even more mysterious. The bullet casings found at the crime scene are said to have the words "Deny", "Depose" and "Defend" engraved on them.

"Why the insurance companies don't pay"
It is possible that these messages provide clues to the perpetrator or his motive. Interestingly, the words are the title of a critical book about insurance companies and why they "don't want to pay", as the subtitle of the work states.

Corruption investigation against the murdered man
The assassin also left behind other traces. A discarded cell phone and a bottle of water bought before the attack were found, the news channel CNN reported on Thursday. According to the New York Post, in addition to the threats, the assassin was also under investigation for corruption and insider trading. Investigators are also pursuing these leads.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gabor Agardi
