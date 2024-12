Monarch Maria Theresa becomes a musical star

So it was only a matter of time before Archduchess Maria Theresa also began to sing: on October 10, 2025, the musical about the Habsburg ruler will celebrate its world premiere at the Ronachertheater in Vienna, produced in-house by Vereinigte Bühnen Wien (VBW) - where, unsurprisingly, musical director Christian Struppeck will once again be responsible for the creative development. What's in store for the audience? "A vivid portrait of power, passion and historical change."