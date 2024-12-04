Do sermons take too long? Clear opinion from the Pope

New appeal for peace

Wednesday's audience was the first with a summary in Chinese and a greeting from the Pope to the faithful in this language. Afterwards, Francis made a new appeal for peace: "Please, let us continue to pray for peace! War is a human defeat. War does not solve problems, war is evil, war destroys. Let us pray for the countries that are at war. Let us not forget the tormented Ukraine, let us not forget Palestine, Israel, Myanmar... So many dead children! So many innocent dead! Let us pray for the Lord to bring us peace. Let us always pray for peace," said the Pope.