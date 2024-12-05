“This event deserves not to die”

After the former organizer died suddenly in 2022 and left behind legacy issues, his son asked me to restructure the family's equestrian business. Unfortunately, that didn't turn out as I had hoped. As a result, I was left with a riding facility in Lamprechtshausen, which I had registered as security for my investment, and nobody knew what would happen to the event in Salzburg, which had been running since 2005. However, as I am a horse lover and the event deserved not to die, I stepped in as the new organizer at short notice last year. Although this is still associated with insane problems.