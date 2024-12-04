Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Doors always open"

Putin asks for the return of Western industry

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 17:07

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appealed for the return of Western and especially German companies. He promised that returnees could not expect preferential treatment, but that no obstacles would be placed in their way. 

0 Kommentare

"Our doors are always open, we have always had very good relations with Germany for decades, we have understood each other very well," said Putin at the "Russia calling" investment forum in Moscow. The conditions for German companies in Russia are better than elsewhere, he assured.

The Kremlin leader appeared self-confident at the investment forum. Russian companies and companies from friendly countries had closed most of the gaps left by departing Western corporations.

The Russian economy will grow by 3.9 to 4 percent this year, he said. He did not mention the fact that the figures were mainly fueled by the arms industry. He also only mentioned the high inflation in passing. The increasing devaluation of the rouble went unmentioned.

Putin takes up the plight of the car industry
Many Western companies have left Russia following the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Putin and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Putin reacted with incomprehension to the departure of Volkswagen in particular. If the car manufacturer had stayed, it could have earned money not only from its production in Russia, but also from the supply of spare parts from Germany. The losers are the VW employees, who are "striking in their thousands because plants are closing", he said, referring to the industrial action at the car manufacturer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf