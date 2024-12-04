"Doors always open"
Putin asks for the return of Western industry
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appealed for the return of Western and especially German companies. He promised that returnees could not expect preferential treatment, but that no obstacles would be placed in their way.
"Our doors are always open, we have always had very good relations with Germany for decades, we have understood each other very well," said Putin at the "Russia calling" investment forum in Moscow. The conditions for German companies in Russia are better than elsewhere, he assured.
The Kremlin leader appeared self-confident at the investment forum. Russian companies and companies from friendly countries had closed most of the gaps left by departing Western corporations.
The Russian economy will grow by 3.9 to 4 percent this year, he said. He did not mention the fact that the figures were mainly fueled by the arms industry. He also only mentioned the high inflation in passing. The increasing devaluation of the rouble went unmentioned.
Putin takes up the plight of the car industry
Many Western companies have left Russia following the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Putin and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Moscow.
Putin reacted with incomprehension to the departure of Volkswagen in particular. If the car manufacturer had stayed, it could have earned money not only from its production in Russia, but also from the supply of spare parts from Germany. The losers are the VW employees, who are "striking in their thousands because plants are closing", he said, referring to the industrial action at the car manufacturer.
