High follows low
Ice and snow: Wild weather mix until the 2nd Advent
The second half of the week has it all in terms of weather! Freezing rain, double-digit plus temperatures and snowfall down to lower altitudes - a wild mix that won't let you get bored. The weather for the 2nd Advent is anything but contemplative. So wrap up warm.
On Thursday, high pressure system "Dustin" will bring calm winter weather: it will remain dry and sunny at times in many parts of the country. Especially in the central mountains and in the south, the sun will stay out the longest. In the north, on the other hand, there will be denser clouds at first, and snowflakes may still fall in the northern Alps before it clears up as the day progresses. Clouds will return to the west in the afternoon, but it will remain largely dry until the evening.
Beware of black ice!
The weather will change significantly in the night to Friday: rain will spread from the west, falling as freezing rain, especially from Flachgau and the Innviertel to the Waldviertel and Weinviertel. This will significantly increase the risk of slippery conditions. It could also be slippery in the greater Vienna area on Friday morning - caution is advised!
Low pressure will dominate in Austria on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, rain will fall in the far west in the early hours of the morning, spreading rapidly along the northern side of the Alps and into the east during the course of the morning. The snow line will rise to over 1300 meters during the day. In the south, however, it will remain mostly dry.
Up to 11 degrees expected on Saturday
The changeable weather will continue on Saturday: it will rain repeatedly, especially on the northern side of the Alps and in the east. Towards the afternoon, the precipitation will intensify along the northern side of the Alps, and with a falling snow line, it may snow again in the evening from around 900 meters. Despite the cloudy weather, temperatures will remain mild for this time of year: 1 to 11 degrees are expected.
On Sunday, cold polar air will flow into Austria, accompanied by an Italian low. Rain and snow will spread, with the snow line dropping from 600 to around 300 meters. At lower altitudes, sleet or wet snow is also possible at times. In the south, the precipitation will ease during the day, with clouds breaking up in places only in East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia. Temperatures will be between -2 and +5 degrees. How much snow will actually fall in the east remains uncertain.
Permafrost at the start of the week
At the start of the week, a damp, cold east to north-easterly current will bring highs just above 0 degrees in the lowlands, while permafrost will prevail in the mountains.
