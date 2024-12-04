Ice and snow: Wild weather mix until the 2nd Advent

On Thursday, high pressure system "Dustin" will bring calm winter weather: it will remain dry and sunny at times in many parts of the country. Especially in the central mountains and in the south, the sun will stay out the longest. In the north, on the other hand, there will be denser clouds at first, and snowflakes may still fall in the northern Alps before it clears up as the day progresses. Clouds will return to the west in the afternoon, but it will remain largely dry until the evening.