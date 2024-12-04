Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Underestimated danger

Yoga on a cliff: wave sweeps holidaymaker to her death

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 13:01

A 24-year-old tourist chose a supposedly idyllic location for her yoga session, but she underestimated the rocky terrain on site. On a rocky stretch of coastline at the Laad Koh viewpoint on Koh Samui, her exercise session proved fatal.

0 Kommentare

A tragic yoga session on the Thai island of Koh Samui ended fatally for a 24-year-old Russian tourist. As video footage shows, the young Russian woman parked her red car at the Laad Koh viewpoint and walked with her yoga mat to a rocky area below the viewpoint.

Weather conditions hampered search operation
Surveillance cameras recorded how a huge wave suddenly swept the woman off the rocks and into the sea. Eyewitnesses watched helplessly as she fought for her life in the waves, which were up to three meters high. 30 minutes later, the search had to be called off due to the increasingly dangerous weather conditions, despite the rescue teams being alerted immediately.

The unpredictable monsoon weather had already prompted jet ski operators to remove their vehicles from the beach. The head of Samui Rescue Center Chaiyaporn Subprasert stressed the existence of warning systems on all beaches on the island and urged tourists to exercise caution, especially in high-risk areas. "Although the incident site is not a swimming area but a viewpoint, the victim might have been caught by the unexpected wave surge," Chaiyaporn Subprasert said.

Young couple planned wedding for winter
Tragically, the young woman's body was discovered a few hours later on Chaweng Noi Beach and identified by her fiancé. The couple had planned to marry in mid-December. In response to the incident, the authorities closed access to the rocky area below the viewpoint.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf