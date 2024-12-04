Underestimated danger
Yoga on a cliff: wave sweeps holidaymaker to her death
A 24-year-old tourist chose a supposedly idyllic location for her yoga session, but she underestimated the rocky terrain on site. On a rocky stretch of coastline at the Laad Koh viewpoint on Koh Samui, her exercise session proved fatal.
A tragic yoga session on the Thai island of Koh Samui ended fatally for a 24-year-old Russian tourist. As video footage shows, the young Russian woman parked her red car at the Laad Koh viewpoint and walked with her yoga mat to a rocky area below the viewpoint.
Weather conditions hampered search operation
Surveillance cameras recorded how a huge wave suddenly swept the woman off the rocks and into the sea. Eyewitnesses watched helplessly as she fought for her life in the waves, which were up to three meters high. 30 minutes later, the search had to be called off due to the increasingly dangerous weather conditions, despite the rescue teams being alerted immediately.
The unpredictable monsoon weather had already prompted jet ski operators to remove their vehicles from the beach. The head of Samui Rescue Center Chaiyaporn Subprasert stressed the existence of warning systems on all beaches on the island and urged tourists to exercise caution, especially in high-risk areas. "Although the incident site is not a swimming area but a viewpoint, the victim might have been caught by the unexpected wave surge," Chaiyaporn Subprasert said.
Young couple planned wedding for winter
Tragically, the young woman's body was discovered a few hours later on Chaweng Noi Beach and identified by her fiancé. The couple had planned to marry in mid-December. In response to the incident, the authorities closed access to the rocky area below the viewpoint.
