Austrians have been getting poorer for five years

Based on the GDP figures for the second and third quarters, there is "some downward leeway" in the forecast, said Wifo economist Marcus Scheiblecker when asked by APA. In Germany, the economic outlook for 2025 was recently lowered significantly. In mid-November, the German panel of experts known as the "Wirtschaftsweise" halved its growth forecast for Germany's economy next year from 0.9 percent to 0.4 percent. Scheiblecker does not expect such a correction to be necessary for the forecast for domestic GDP development in 2025. "Initial calculations do not show a halving."