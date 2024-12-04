A sobering look through intoxicated glasses

No alcohol at the wheel

The clergyman reacted in complete bewilderment: "I neither gripped the steering wheel with my hands nor was I able to shift gears quickly." The results of the walking test were just as shocking and sobering. "Several guardian angels are needed to avoid stumbling and landing on the ground," remarked the city priest in amazement. This experience reinforced his message: "We want young people to go out and enjoy themselves, but not succumb to intoxication and its negative consequences. So, please don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking alcohol!"