Sober self-test
A sobering look through intoxicated glasses
Mulled wine and punch are currently tempting at the Advent markets. The temptation to drive home by car afterwards is great. But what are the effects of too many per mille? The parish priest of Jennersdorf did the (sober) self-test with intoxication goggles - and was shocked.
Being drunk without having drunk: The intoxication goggles simulate what it's like to have a whopping 1.3 per mille "in". Officers use the special device in law enforcement prevention projects on the subject of road traffic in schools to make teenagers in the classroom aware of the often underestimated dangers of driving. The town priest of Jennersdorf, Franz Brei, found out how alcohol affects the ability to react.
With a test device at the wheel
The priest, who is particularly concerned about the welfare of young people, put the test to the test with a pair of intoxication goggles purchased by the "Krone" for 86 euros. With the test device on his face, which obscures his vision, the man of God got behind the wheel and looked through the windshield as if he were drunk.
No alcohol at the wheel
The clergyman reacted in complete bewilderment: "I neither gripped the steering wheel with my hands nor was I able to shift gears quickly." The results of the walking test were just as shocking and sobering. "Several guardian angels are needed to avoid stumbling and landing on the ground," remarked the city priest in amazement. This experience reinforced his message: "We want young people to go out and enjoy themselves, but not succumb to intoxication and its negative consequences. So, please don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking alcohol!"
A dangerous mix
An important message, because drinking and driving can have serious consequences. Excessive alcohol levels are one of the main causes of accidents. The police are therefore taking consistent action against this. "Driving and alcohol - this dangerous mix is an absolute no-go," is the clear message from the Burgenland traffic initiative during the Advent period: "This message must get through!" The important work of the police is directly supported by the state government, ARBÖ and wine tourism.
98 injuries and one death in just one year
In the past, drinking and driving was often considered a trivial offense. Today, it is frowned upon to drive under the influence. Nevertheless, not even regular police spot checks can completely eradicate the problem. According to Statistics Austria, 7.5 percent of all road accidents with personal injury in 2023 occurred under the influence of alcohol. There were 98 injuries and one fatality. At 9.4 percent, Burgenland is in a sad second place in a comparison of federal states - even though the number of alcohol-related accidents in 2023 was down on 2022.
"Enjoyment, but without drunk driving!"
"Since December 1, there has been nationwide public transport coverage throughout the province. This service can be used to spend Christmas parties in a good mood and stress-free, regardless of cabs or carpooling," notes Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner. Herbert Oschep, Chairman of Wine Tourism Burgenland, can only agree with this statement: "Wine is promoted here as a cultural asset and is important for the economy. Enjoyment is paramount, but without booze!" Driving technique expert Daniel Lindinger, instructor at the ARBÖ centers: "Especially in winter, it is essential to keep a cool head when driving."
Measures are having an effect
The figures speak for themselves: in 2023, 855 drink and 150 drug drivers were stopped by the police in Burgenland. Colonel Andreas Stipsitis, Head of the Provincial Traffic Department: "Raising awareness should encourage people to rethink. Because the measures are having an effect. In the run-up to Christmas 2023, there was a 40 percent drop in the number of drunk drivers compared to 2022."
