But haste is required
Austria Klagenfurt has not yet submitted everything!
The missed deadline for submitting the financial figures naturally does not reflect well on Austria Klagenfurt. Because for Senate 5 of the Bundesliga, the duration of the delay is also important - a points deduction for next season is imminent! The negative headlines about money are nothing new - and are completely homemade. And: German club files lawsuit against Austria's former main sponsor!
Austria Klagenfurt hasn't done a good job recently. First, as is well known, they were the only Bundesliga club to miss the deadline for submitting their key financial figures, and then they even had to change the official statement on their own homepage.
At first, shareholder Zeljko Karajica stated that the documents had already been submitted to the Bundesliga. A little later, however, his quote was changed to: "In the meantime, however, we have done our homework and will have submitted all the documents in the course of the week." Fits the picture - and is not insignificant!
As is well known, Austria Vienna received a three-point deduction for the start of the 2021/22 season for the exact same offense, as well as a fine of 20,000 euros. The length of the delay in submitting the report was also a decisive factor in the amount of the fine - Vienna only submitted everything three months later (i.e. in January). In the case of Austria Klagenfurt, it was one and a half months later (deadline October 15).
It is not yet possible to say whether the much too early death of president and tax advisor Herbert Matschek, who was primarily responsible for license documents and annual financial statements, will lead to a more lenient penalty - Senate 5 of the Bundesliga will not meet until late in the new year.
Peer Jaekel, managing director of the Violets, says: "We are a small club - in which our former president Matschek was mainly responsible. But that should not be an excuse."
Of course, none of this reflects well on Austria Klagenfurt. The Violets definitely didn't do themselves any favors by missing the deadline for submitting their annual accounts. Once again.
In the past few seasons, the Waidmannsdorf club has repeatedly come up with negative reports about their own money. Caused by their own players! As is well known, Austria fails the annual survey of the Footballers' Association in terms of "punctuality of salaries", always scoring the lowest number of points of all Bundesliga clubs. How (in)fitting that the professionals once again had to wait a month for their wages.
Such headlines are also no help in the tiresome (and currently very intensive!) search for a main sponsor. Nobody could have imagined that "28 Black" would be such a disaster - even Hansa Rostock is now taking the can manufacturer to court.
In the specific case of the missed deadline, however, this time it was probably just an organizational mishap. This is shown by the fact that the deadline for submitting the key financial figures was October 15 - just three weeks after the death of president and tax consultant Herbert Matschek. . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
