St. Nicholas & Co. become compulsory in kindergartens

Majority of the population in favor of Christian festivals

The ÖVP has a broad majority behind it on this measure. This is confirmed by opinion researcher Christoph Haselmayer, whose IFDD survey showed that 90 percent of the population in Lower Austria believe it is right to celebrate Christmas, Easter, St. Nicholas Day and St. Martin's Day in kindergartens. More than two thirds are also in favor of crosses being present in public buildings as a cultural symbol.