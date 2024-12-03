Clear line in Lower Austria
St. Nicholas & Co. become compulsory in kindergartens
Customs and Christian traditions are now anchored in the education plan for the youngest children in Lower Austria - so canceling celebrations should be taboo in future!
"Anyone who wants to live here must respect our values and traditions." Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner sets a clear line after debates about moon bears instead of St. Martin's Day and crosses in classrooms and hospital rooms. St. Nicholas & Co. will therefore now be included in the education plan for kindergartens. Similar to the curriculum for schools, guidelines have been laid down as to what children must be taught.
Warning against misunderstood tolerance
This is also welcomed by experts. "Festivals convey values and a sense of belonging," emphasizes teacher Christina Steinböck from Asperhofen in the district of Tulln. However, misguided tolerance towards other cultures prevents children from learning about the values that we hold dear.
Majority of the population in favor of Christian festivals
The ÖVP has a broad majority behind it on this measure. This is confirmed by opinion researcher Christoph Haselmayer, whose IFDD survey showed that 90 percent of the population in Lower Austria believe it is right to celebrate Christmas, Easter, St. Nicholas Day and St. Martin's Day in kindergartens. More than two thirds are also in favor of crosses being present in public buildings as a cultural symbol.
Liberals flirt with the Krampus
With so much attachment to tradition, the coalition partner naturally does not want to be left behind. However, the Freedom Party is warming to the Krampus: "This is an old custom from the Eastern Alps," says Udo Landbauer, emphasizing that the shaggy companion of St. Nicholas should not be banned from kindergartens and schools.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
