Action against juvenile delinquency shows effect

There is criticism from the SPÖ. "This show politics is really embarrassing. Standing up once again around two months before the local council elections, playing the strong man and trying to sound important is completely unbelievable. All that was missing was the Eurofighters flying over Wiener Neustadt," says SPÖ Deputy Mayor Rainer Spenger. For him, a guardroom at the train station remains a top priority. "We won't let up and will keep working on this issue in particular - in the interests of the people who move around there every day. And in the interests of Wiener Neustadt," says Spenger.