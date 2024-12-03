Vorteilswelt
Worries about Evenepoel

Accident with Postbus: Olympic champion in hospital

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 17:20

The Belgian double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has suffered several broken bones in a collision with a post bus!

0 Kommentare

This was announced by his racing team Soudal-Quick Step after an examination in hospital. According to the report, the 24-year-old professional cyclist suffered fractures to his ribs, right shoulder blade and right hand in the accident.

Surprised when postwoman suddenly opened door
Evenepoel crashed into the door of a car belonging to the Belgian postal service Bpost, which suddenly swung open, during a training ride on Tuesday morning, reported the Belgian news agency Belga. He was traveling alone. He was surprised when the postwoman suddenly opened the door while he was trying to pass the car, his team manager Patrick Lefevere told a TV station.

Photos showed Evenepoel sitting upright in front of the ambulance. The golden wheel of the time trial world champion was severed at the frame. Evenepoel was taken to hospital in Anderlecht for initial examinations. Further treatment will be decided at the hospital in Herentals.

Two serious crashes in the past
It was not the first serious crash of his cycling career:

  • In 2020, he suffered a pelvic fracture after a bad crash at the Tour of Lombardy and had to take a long break.
  • Last year, he was also caught out in the violent mass crash during the Tour of the Basque Country, when he suffered fractures to his shoulder blade and collarbone.

The cycling star had won the time trial and the road race at the Summer Olympics in Paris. At the end of September, he also became time trial world champion for the second time. The extent to which the fall will affect Evenepoel's season planning is still questionable. He had planned to return to competition in February.

