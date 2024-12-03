At the age of 45
Brazil legend Ronaldinho becomes a grandpa for the first time
Brazil legend Ronaldinho becomes a grandpa for the first time!
His 19-year-old son Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, who plays for Burnley FC U21 in England, and Brazilian influencer Giovanna Buscacio are expecting a child. The 25-year-old proudly announced the news to her 133,000 followers and the world on Instagram. She is 16 weeks pregnant. She also posted several pictures with parts of her family. The couple live together in Manchester.
Goal in the Clasico
Ronaldinho, who will only be 45 years old when his grandchild is born, recently proved that he still has what it takes to play soccer: In the legend match for FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary, the 2002 world champion with a graying chin beard converted a free kick against Real Madrid - just like he used to.
His only son is on his way to becoming a professional and was also in Barça's youth academy from March 2023 to summer 2024. In England, he now wants to recommend himself for higher tasks at Burnley FC.
Two-time FIFA World Player of the Year
During his playing days, Ronaldinho thrilled soccer fans all over the world. The attacking artist enjoyed great success, particularly at FC Barcelona (2003 to 2008), winning the Champions League in 2006 and being voted FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005. Ronaldinho also became world champion with the Brazilian national team in 2002.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.