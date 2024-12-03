Vorteilswelt
At the age of 45

Brazil legend Ronaldinho becomes a grandpa for the first time

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 13:03

Brazil legend Ronaldinho becomes a grandpa for the first time!

0 Kommentare

His 19-year-old son Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira, who plays for Burnley FC U21 in England, and Brazilian influencer Giovanna Buscacio are expecting a child. The 25-year-old proudly announced the news to her 133,000 followers and the world on Instagram. She is 16 weeks pregnant. She also posted several pictures with parts of her family. The couple live together in Manchester.

Goal in the Clasico
Ronaldinho, who will only be 45 years old when his grandchild is born, recently proved that he still has what it takes to play soccer: In the legend match for FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary, the 2002 world champion with a graying chin beard converted a free kick against Real Madrid - just like he used to.

His only son is on his way to becoming a professional and was also in Barça's youth academy from March 2023 to summer 2024. In England, he now wants to recommend himself for higher tasks at Burnley FC.

Summer 2002: 22-year-old Ronaldinho holds the World Cup trophy in his hands. (Bild: AFP)
Summer 2002: 22-year-old Ronaldinho holds the World Cup trophy in his hands.
(Bild: AFP)

Two-time FIFA World Player of the Year
During his playing days, Ronaldinho thrilled soccer fans all over the world. The attacking artist enjoyed great success, particularly at FC Barcelona (2003 to 2008), winning the Champions League in 2006 and being voted FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005. Ronaldinho also became world champion with the Brazilian national team in 2002.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

