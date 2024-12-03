House set on fire
Teenager kills four people in their sleep in the USA
The US state of California has been rocked by an unbelievable act of bloodshed: a 19-year-old broke into a house at night, shot four young people and then set the building on fire to cover his tracks. In court, the suspect, the ex of one of the victims, presented himself with a naked upper body.
The gruesome crime took place on November 16: 19-year-old Miguel Diego Sandoval is accused of shooting 21-year-old Matthew Montebello, his partner Janvi Maquindang (21), his sister Christine Aca-ac (26), and her fiancé Edwin Garcia (24) in their home in Lancaster.
Pictures of all the victims:
Girl survived bloody deed hidden in cupboard
He is believed to have sneaked into the victims' home when all the residents were asleep. Sandoval then allegedly set the house on fire "to cover up the crimes", according to the public prosecutor's office. Three dogs are also said to have been shot during the bloody deed. Another roommate (16), who was also in the building, was able to hide in a closet and call 911. She survived the massacre.
The suspect's motive is still unknown. However, Montebello's mother told television station KABC that Sandoval was an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims. He was arrested just a few hours after the massacre. He appeared in court for the first hearing without outer clothing and showed his naked upper body.
Life imprisonment threatened
Prosecutors charged Sandoval with four counts of murder, first-degree residential burglary in the presence of a person and arson of an inhabited building. The suspect is next scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on January 27. He was not given the opportunity to be released on bail for the time being. He is facing a life sentence without the possibility of release on parole.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
