Austria faces Finland in Davis Cup qualifier!

"From a sporting point of view, this is a more manageable draw - certainly better than Argentina or Australia away from home, which would also have been possible," said ÖTV Davis Cup captain and sports director Jürgen Melzer. At best, he has Yuri Rodionov (currently ATP 176th) and Lukas Neumayer (226th) at his disposal. Melzer pointed out that the Finns also have an absolute world-class doubles player in their ranks in Harri Heliövaara.