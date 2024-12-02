There is still room for improvement in terms of bureaucracy

Austria in the European midfield

Companies in Austria spend up to EUR 15 billion a year on tax returns, annual financial statements, reporting obligations and the like, reports the magazine "Pragmaticus" in its latest report and refers to the Economica study, according to which Austria is in the European midfield with a score of 60 points in the bureaucracy cost index developed by Economica. By way of comparison: Germany and the Czech Republic score significantly worse with 55 points each, while the bureaucratic burden is much greater in Slovakia (37 points), Hungary (46) and Italy (43). Slovenia (61) has roughly the same level as Austria.