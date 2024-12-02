2000 people a month
Achrainer: “More refugees arrive in winter”
The situation for refugees from Ukraine remains tense. Refugee coordinator Andreas Achrainer speaks plainly in the krone.tv interview: "Around 1500 to 2000 new refugees arrive every month. The number in Austria will continue to rise. Winter is just around the corner and 80% of the critical infrastructure in Ukraine has been destroyed."
There are still around 76,000 Ukrainians in Austria, 37,000 of whom are receiving basic care. "In 2022, there were still around 130,000 people. Many have moved on to other European countries or have already returned to Ukraine," says Achrainer.
Achrainer is particularly critical of the hurdles for refugees who want to enter the Austrian labor market. "Basic services are the right place for the initial arrival," he explains. "But basic services are the wrong place for integration." One of the main problems: Those who live in basic services lose their accommodation when they start working. "This point alone prevents many people from entering the job market," criticizes Achrainer. Yet rapid integration is urgently needed.
Basic provision slows down labour market integration
Achrainer emphasizes the need to get people into the labour market as quickly as possible: "Clear paths are needed for integration. People want to work and can give a lot back if you let them." Particularly in view of the shortage of skilled workers, it is incomprehensible that bureaucratic hurdles are slowing down integration.
At the same time, Austria could make good use of urgently needed workers, particularly in the social and healthcare sectors. "We have far too few nursing staff in Austria," says the expert.
Vienna in particular bears an enormous burden. "Vienna has a quota fulfillment rate of over 100%, now at around 140%. This is also due to the fact that Vienna, as a conurbation, offers the most," says Achrainer. The high number of jobs and the larger housing market make Vienna the preferred destination for refugees.
"Carinthia remains the laggard"
The situation is different in the south of the country: Carinthia is struggling to get more involved. "Carinthia is still bringing up the rear. Which I don't always understand, because Carinthia is a beautiful province," explains Achrainer. Despite the existing jobs and opportunities for Ukrainians, there is a lack of a better distribution of the burden. "There are many jobs that would be possible where workers are also needed. Carinthia would be a good place for Ukrainians in particular.
Vienna in particular is carrying an enormous burden. "Vienna has a quota fulfillment rate of over 100% and is now at around 140%. This is also due to the fact that Vienna, as a conurbation, offers the most," says Achrainer. The high number of jobs and the larger housing market make Vienna the preferred destination for refugees.
Watch the full interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.