Positive balance sheet
Güssing Castle: “Season was a great success”
More than 18,000 guests visited the Batthyány exhibition and there were also many cultural highlights. After the renovation work in winter, it will open again in March 2025.
Güssing Castle is already on its winter break. Foundation administrator Michael Gerbavsits looks back on this year with satisfaction: "The season was a great success and shows the enormous potential of this unique location."
Show to be continued
More than 18,000 guests visited the exhibition "The Pelican over Güssing - 500 years of the Batthyány family at the castle". Due to the great interest, the exhibition will be continued next year. There were also other cultural highlights within the walls of Burgenland's oldest castle.
Over 3000 visitors
The Güssing Summer of Culture celebrated a comeback under artistic director Andreas Vitásek. A new program format with local cabaret stars was introduced with the "Summer full of stars". 3400 visitors came to the performances.
The Musical Güssing ensemble thrilled the audience with their production of "Anatevka". More than 5100 visitors applauded enthusiastically. The castle also became a meeting place for soccer fans: during the Euros, more than 3,500 guests watched the Austrian national team's matches in public viewing.
Renovation work in winter
"Güssing Castle is a landmark for the entire region, and we will make even greater use of its cultural and tourist potential in the future," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ). The winter break will be used for renovation work. The castle restaurant is due to reopen next year. The new season will start on March 15, 2025, when the castle museum reopens its doors.
