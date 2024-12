Disco-goer ends up in the Riedgraben with friends

Car no longer roadworthy

It came as it had to: the 30-year-old first ran over a boundary post and ended up a few meters further on in the Riedgraben ditch, which runs parallel to the road. Fortunately, the driver and the two occupants were uninjured during the involuntary excursion into the botany. The vehicle had to be lifted back onto the road. However, it was so badly damaged in the accident that it was no longer roadworthy.