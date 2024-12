Cream slices and langos in the former “Pfiff”

Brenda found her dream restaurant in the so-called Romantica Passage - in the premises that many Neunkirchen residents still know as "Pfifferling". Brenda is a trained pastry chef and wants to spoil her guests with homemade pastries. Her goal: happy customers. "Guests who look grumpy get their own cup with a smiling face on it," she grins, pointing to a jar of sweets at the bar that customers can take for free.