Touch screen
The hospital bell is going digital
Ringing the bell is a thing of the past - the good "old" bells used to call nursing staff in hospital will soon be a thing of the past. In Krankenhaus Ried, you can do this via a touchscreen and that saves one thing above all - valuable time.
Whether for pain, an empty infusion or any other concern: At the Barmherzige Schwestern Ried hospital, patients can do more than just ring the bell when they need support. They can now communicate their specific concerns directly to the responsible nursing staff via an on-screen menu. The Innviertel specialist hospital is the first in Austria to use this digital solution on all wards.
Concerns are concretized
Although patients can still dial the digital bell, they can also use the easy-to-use touchscreen to communicate their concerns. The system then sorts the request according to responsibility and the required professional qualification and sends it directly to the service smartphone of the best-qualified, responsible contact person.
System is more targeted
"With this innovative software solution, we can meet the concerns and needs of our patients in an even more targeted manner and also support our employees in their daily work. The system already provides them with very specific information about the patient's particular concerns and they can, for example, bring the items they need for treatment directly with them," explains Head of Nursing Christoph Spann.
Possible in 19 languages
Of course, this also saves a lot of time. The selection of requests on the screen can be displayed in 19 languages, while the message on the nursing staff's cell phone always appears in German. It is even possible to chat (messages, note) between the nursing staff and the patient.
CliniServe - as the system is called - is now available on all wards, with the exception of intensive care and palliative care. Incidentally, those who still prefer to draw attention to themselves by ringing the bell can continue to do so: CliniServe supplements the nurse call, but does not replace it.
