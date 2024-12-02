E-cars are no longer selling

From January to October 2024, just under 2.35 million new cars were registered in Germany, a drop of 0.4 percent compared to the same period last year, the statisticians write with reference to figures from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority. At the same time, the number of newly registered cars with purely electric drives fell by a good quarter (-26.6 percent) to 312,000. Their share of all new registrations fell to 13.3% in the first ten months - down from 18% in the same period last year.