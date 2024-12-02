High-rise building in Innsbruck
Noisy tenant robs others of their last nerve
In a high-rise building in Innsbruck's O-Dorf district, a tenant is driving the other residents to despair - with parties, shouting and banging, often at night. There is no quick solution in sight.
Around 40 parties of different nationalities live in the building in An-der-Lan-Straße. "Nevertheless, things were quite harmonious here, the house rules were important to everyone," says one of the longstanding tenants.
This came to an end in June when Ms. H. (name known to the editor) moved into one of the municipal apartments, initially with two dogs. The local resident was most recently in care, and she clearly doesn't have her current life under control.
First a party, then wild arguments
The witness from the neighboring floor tells of nightly parties that would often end in wild fights. Drunken visitors could be found lying in the corridor in the early hours of the morning. It was not uncommon for blood to flow at the parties. Red-colored bandages would then lie in the hallway. Most recently, the door of the "lunatics", as they are called in the house, was also smeared with blood. Furniture was repeatedly moved at night.
Overnight stays with parents in another part of town
"I sometimes move to my parents' house in Reichenau," says the witness, who often has to work from home. Children live in the neighboring apartment of the conspicuous tenant. "They can't sleep at night and cover their ears in bed."
Bottle throwing as an escalation
The most recent highlight: the resident rang the witness's doorbell in the evening. "When my friend came into the corridor and wanted to confront her, she went back to the elevator but threw a bottle at him, which broke in front of the door." The incident is documented on video.
A memorable night just recently
The victim reacted defiantly to criticism and frequent visits from the police, and she also said that she would do everything "diligently". Only these days, half of the household was awake in the hallway, as the disturbances lasted from 11 pm until around 2 am.
Reminders and eviction, but that will take time
The tenant is well known to the Innsbruck real estate company (IIG). After initial problems, there was an attempt at a clarifying meeting in August - after six written reminders to comply with the house rules. "Unfortunately, she was not understanding," sighs Lukas Tusch, the IIG employee responsible. The woman obviously finds it difficult to adhere to any rules.
We asked the woman to come to our office, but she was not understanding. She finds it difficult to stick to any rules.
Lukas Tusch, IIG
The residents attest to the IIG's great efforts, seven witness statements have been collected and the legal department is preparing the eviction suit. The downside: in a similar case, the move-out took a year!
