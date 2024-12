Truck check: Italian driver has to pay 12,700 euros

The 47-year-old Italian driver was driving the articulated truck and trailer with a total mass of 66,240 kilograms - meaning the transport was overloaded by a whopping 26,240 kilograms. During a detailed inspection of the vehicle, the officers discovered serious technical defects in the tractor unit and trailer. But that was not all: the tachograph also showed massive violations. The driver was found to have committed a total of 71 violations of driving and rest periods as well as tampering by repeatedly driving without a driver card.