Orange juice: consumers are being squeezed further

Dad pours the orange juice into his children's glass with a smile on his face. They happily drink every last drop of the "yellow gold" with relish. For a long time, advertising suggested to consumers that orange juice was a drink for everyone. Those days are over, the laughter has gone out of Dad's face. A liter of orange juice is no longer sold for less than three euros in supermarkets. Up to four euros is currently the reality. "Prices have almost quadrupled in the last two years," sighs Erich Teufel from fruit juice manufacturer Rauch.