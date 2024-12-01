Zara reveals secret royal Christmas tradition!

Vorteilswelt
01.12.2024 17:51

Zara Tindall, the niece of King Charles, has revealed a previously unknown detail about the royals' Christmas celebrations. 

Princess Anne's daughter, who traditionally celebrates Christmas with the royals at Sandringham with her family, confirmed to Hello magazine at a charity dinner that there is traditionally a formal Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve, for which the royals dress up and swap wrappers under the Christmas tree.

Even the Queen
"We give each other presents on Christmas Eve," said the mother-of-three, before revealing that, in keeping with British custom, the royals also hang Christmas stockings at the end of their beds for "Father Christmas" to fill. "As adults, we still have stockings on the first day of Christmas," she blurted out. 

When asked if her late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, also received stockings for Christmas, Zara confirmed: "Of course."

Queen Elizabeth during one of her Christmas speeches
Queen Elizabeth during one of her Christmas speeches
Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles has hosted the royal Christmas party at Sandringham. This year, in addition to his siblings Andrew and Anne and their children and grandchildren, the heir to the throne Prince William and Princess Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis are of course invited. Since last year, Charles has also welcomed the children and grandchildren of his wife Queen Camilla. 

According to reports, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who prefer to celebrate with their children in their new home of California anyway, have not received an invitation to the royal party this year either. Harry is said not to have accepted an invitation from his uncle Charles, Earl of Spencer.

Furthermore, the court battle over the security precautions for the prince and his family in the UK has not been resolved. The younger son of King Charles and Princess Diana is demanding the return of police protection for his family on visits to the UK, which was removed following his departure from the royal family. 

