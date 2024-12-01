Major alarm in the morning
Fire in a house: Pensioner rescued!
Major alarm for ten fire departments in southern Burgenland: A fire broke out in the house of a pensioner early this morning. The resident was rescued. According to initial reports, she suffered smoke inhalation and had to be flown to hospital by emergency helicopter.
The members of the fire department in the Krobotek area in the district of Jennersdorf had probably imagined the first Sunday in Advent differently. The alarm bells were ringing at around 7.30 am. A fire had been discovered in the house of a pensioner in the village of 300 inhabitants and thick, life-threatening smoke was spreading rapidly.
Patient in hospital
As the sirens blared, 110 firefighters rushed to help. The 78-year-old resident was rescued in time. A team from the Red Cross provided first aid. With suspected smoke inhalation, the patient was flown in the C16 rescue helicopter from Oberwart to the Styrian regional hospital in Fürstenfeld.
Drone in action
Two hours after the fire broke out, the emergency services were able to give the all-clear. The fire was under control, they said early on Sunday morning. With the help of the thermal imaging camera from the drone base in Pinkafeld, pockets of embers were tracked down and extinguished. At around 9.30 a.m., the message "Fire out" was issued.
Search for the cause
Special police investigators were still looking for the cause of the fire on Sunday. The fire departments from Krobotek, Henndorf, Jennersdorf, Eltendorf, Maria Bild, Mogersdorf-Berg, Mogersdorf, Rax-Bergen, Rax-Ort and the crew of the "Einsatzdrohne-Süd" from the Pinkafeld municipal fire department successfully mastered the operation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
