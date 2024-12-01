"With all my heart"
Princess Kate’s personal Christmas message
Kate, Princess of Wales (42), touched hearts once again - with a very personal Christmas message she wrote for her annual Christmas Spectacular at Westminster Abbey.
The letter, which will be distributed to all those attending the festive "Together at Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday and was published by the royal family on the first Sunday of Advent, shows a thoughtful, almost vulnerable side to Princess Kate.
In doing so, she seems to subtly allude to the challenges of her own year, while putting the focus squarely on those who provide hope and comfort in difficult times.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart"
"I wanted to write to you and thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have done to bring comfort and hope to those who need it most," the Princess begins her letter, which embodies the true message of Christmas.
She continues: "Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a time of celebration and joy, but also an opportunity to pause and reflect on the deep connections that unite us all."
Catherine, Pricess of Wales
With these words, Kate addresses not only the universal message of Christmas, but also the importance of love, forgiveness and compassion in an often hectic and challenging world.
A message of hope
"When we pause and detach ourselves from the pressures of daily life, we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - that's what the Christmas spirit is all about," the Princess continues.
With these thoughtful words, she touches a chord that is likely to resonate not only in festive Westminster Abbey, but also in the hearts of people far beyond the UK.
A new tradition that captures hearts
The "Together at Christmas" service, which Kate is now organizing for the fourth year, has become a firm fixture in the run-up to Christmas. With a special focus on the good of the community and the quiet heroes of everyday life, the princess gives the festivities a unique, warm touch.
The words are reminiscent of the famous Christmas broadcasts of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who always gave courage and hope in her speeches. Princess Kate continues this tradition in her very own, modern way - and proves once again why she is a true princess of the heart.
