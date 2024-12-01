Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rapids Klauß in private

“I could just talk nonsense all day”

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 10:24

Robert Klauß has kissed Rapid awake again in sporting terms, with a home win against Blau Weiß Linz to follow on Sunday. But that's not why December 1st is so special: the green and white coach is "celebrating" his 40th birthday. Without a party. What really makes the German tick, what luxury means to him, where he gets emotional - he reveals all this to the "Krone"...

0 Kommentare

Rapid still has a score to settle with Blau Weiß Linz. The Viennese suffered their only league defeat to date in the steel city with a 3-0 loss. "We have something to make up for," confirms Robert Klauß. His own special day is of secondary importance to the coach-legionnaire. The German is turning 40, a special birthday. The father of two spoke to the "Krone"...

... about his birthday party plans:

"I can't have a party on a match day after all. My last party was in Leipzig when I was 30, and not since. The weather is always crap. And my friends are in Leipzig, so they're never where I am."

... about the ominous 40:

"I may look it, but I feel zero like I'm 40. I'm still like a little kid, get a kick out of bad jokes, could just talk nonsense all day."

Klauß in conversation with the "Krone". (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Klauß in conversation with the "Krone".
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

... about his role as a father:

"I'm not strict, but sure, the boys aren't allowed to do everything. I was a good pupil myself, even though I could never sit still and had a big mouth."

... about the excitement when he provided his new professional teammates at RB Leipzig with cheap food in the canteen:

"Bild reported it, but it wasn't a scandal. We didn't cheat the system either. We just wanted to get a quick, healthy meal, not wait a long time in a restaurant. I was still a student, so I had access. But it wasn't malicious."

... on his TV appearance on Schlag den Raab in 2015:

"I was a student, did it for the chance to make a quick buck. It wasn't fun, it's annoying now. I only go on TV when it's about soccer."

Klauß enjoys the atmosphere in Block West. (Bild: GEPA)
Klauß enjoys the atmosphere in Block West.
(Bild: GEPA)

... about his career choice if he hadn't become a soccer coach:

"Probably a teacher of sport and history, I had already chosen that path."

... on aha moments in Vienna and the dialect:

"It feels like everyone here has a nickname. I adopt the terms that I like. Unfortunately, Viennese doesn't sound good to me. But I now also say Oida or Gemma."

... on the most emotional moment as Rapid coach:

"That was the first derby win, even before the events overshadowed everything. When Grüller (Marco Grüll) made it 3-0 and the roof flew off, we knew we were going to win it. That was really cool."

... about the fan in him:

"Werder is still the club that my heart belongs to. But being a fan, that's no longer possible."

In the Rapideum in front of the Herzog shrine with Rapid and Werder jerseys. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
In the Rapideum in front of the Herzog shrine with Rapid and Werder jerseys.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

... about chants in the coaching zone:

(laughs): "I always sing along to "Magischer SCR" in my head, sometimes I just move my lips. One time the TV camera was pointed at me. We in the coaching team also think "Wien West Hütteldorf" is great. When that comes on, we all laugh at each other on the bench. But I also know the club anthem (Nuremberg) by heart. And when I was an opponent in Bremen, I also had to bite my lips during the Werder anthem."

... about his high popularity ratings:

"You shouldn't rate a coach until he's gone. The cut always falls off in the end, that's why you get sacked. I remain authentic, I don't pretend, I simply feel at home in Vienna and at Rapid. The people are relaxed and have a good sense of humor. Everything is not taken so seriously."

... about his birthday wish:

A home win, of course. And good health, that my physical decline will take even longer (laughs).

Even at 40, Klauß is still fit for spectacular performances. (Bild: Red Ring Shots)
Even at 40, Klauß is still fit for spectacular performances.
(Bild: Red Ring Shots)

... about money in soccer, what luxury means to him:

"I have a Casio watch for 34.99 euros, the third model. I don't care about luxury goods, my clothes are understated. That's how I was brought up, I don't like showing off what I have. But of course I'm aware that I live in luxury. For me, that means I don't have to worry about money. When it comes to the players, I stay out of it. They all have advisors, their families. Everyone has to make their own experiences."

Zitat Icon

I don't like to show what I have. That's how I was brought up. I don't care about possessions. But I'm aware that I live in luxury and don't have to worry about money

Rapids Trainer Robert KLAUSS

... about people he would like to have a longer conversation with:

" I've been very lucky that I've already had the chance to chat with Jürgen Klopp and Christian Streich over a cup of tea. In soccer, it would now be Xabi Alonso. Otherwise with Angela Merkel. I admire how she was able to stay so straight for so long in male-dominated politics. And now manages to stay out of it."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf