“I could just talk nonsense all day”

Robert Klauß has kissed Rapid awake again in sporting terms, with a home win against Blau Weiß Linz to follow on Sunday. But that's not why December 1st is so special: the green and white coach is "celebrating" his 40th birthday. Without a party. What really makes the German tick, what luxury means to him, where he gets emotional - he reveals all this to the "Krone"...
Rapid still has a score to settle with Blau Weiß Linz. The Viennese suffered their only league defeat to date in the steel city with a 3-0 loss. "We have something to make up for," confirms Robert Klauß. His own special day is of secondary importance to the coach-legionnaire. The German is turning 40, a special birthday. The father of two spoke to the "Krone"...
... about his birthday party plans:
"I can't have a party on a match day after all. My last party was in Leipzig when I was 30, and not since. The weather is always crap. And my friends are in Leipzig, so they're never where I am."
... about the ominous 40:
"I may look it, but I feel zero like I'm 40. I'm still like a little kid, get a kick out of bad jokes, could just talk nonsense all day."
... about his role as a father:
"I'm not strict, but sure, the boys aren't allowed to do everything. I was a good pupil myself, even though I could never sit still and had a big mouth."
... about the excitement when he provided his new professional teammates at RB Leipzig with cheap food in the canteen:
"Bild reported it, but it wasn't a scandal. We didn't cheat the system either. We just wanted to get a quick, healthy meal, not wait a long time in a restaurant. I was still a student, so I had access. But it wasn't malicious."
... on his TV appearance on Schlag den Raab in 2015:
"I was a student, did it for the chance to make a quick buck. It wasn't fun, it's annoying now. I only go on TV when it's about soccer."
... about his career choice if he hadn't become a soccer coach:
"Probably a teacher of sport and history, I had already chosen that path."
... on aha moments in Vienna and the dialect:
"It feels like everyone here has a nickname. I adopt the terms that I like. Unfortunately, Viennese doesn't sound good to me. But I now also say Oida or Gemma."
... on the most emotional moment as Rapid coach:
"That was the first derby win, even before the events overshadowed everything. When Grüller (Marco Grüll) made it 3-0 and the roof flew off, we knew we were going to win it. That was really cool."
... about the fan in him:
"Werder is still the club that my heart belongs to. But being a fan, that's no longer possible."
... about chants in the coaching zone:
(laughs): "I always sing along to "Magischer SCR" in my head, sometimes I just move my lips. One time the TV camera was pointed at me. We in the coaching team also think "Wien West Hütteldorf" is great. When that comes on, we all laugh at each other on the bench. But I also know the club anthem (Nuremberg) by heart. And when I was an opponent in Bremen, I also had to bite my lips during the Werder anthem."
... about his high popularity ratings:
"You shouldn't rate a coach until he's gone. The cut always falls off in the end, that's why you get sacked. I remain authentic, I don't pretend, I simply feel at home in Vienna and at Rapid. The people are relaxed and have a good sense of humor. Everything is not taken so seriously."
... about his birthday wish:
A home win, of course. And good health, that my physical decline will take even longer (laughs).
... about money in soccer, what luxury means to him:
"I have a Casio watch for 34.99 euros, the third model. I don't care about luxury goods, my clothes are understated. That's how I was brought up, I don't like showing off what I have. But of course I'm aware that I live in luxury. For me, that means I don't have to worry about money. When it comes to the players, I stay out of it. They all have advisors, their families. Everyone has to make their own experiences."
I don't like to show what I have. That's how I was brought up. I don't care about possessions. But I'm aware that I live in luxury and don't have to worry about money
Rapids Trainer Robert KLAUSS
... about people he would like to have a longer conversation with:
" I've been very lucky that I've already had the chance to chat with Jürgen Klopp and Christian Streich over a cup of tea. In soccer, it would now be Xabi Alonso. Otherwise with Angela Merkel. I admire how she was able to stay so straight for so long in male-dominated politics. And now manages to stay out of it."
