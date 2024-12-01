A race to forget
ÖSV lady: Long break awaits after “worst case scenario”
"I didn't feel well at all," sighed Julia Scheib. Yes, that's how close joy and sorrow are. At the start of the season in Sölden, the Styrian racer finished on the podium for the first time in her career; on Saturday, her RTL race in Killington ended after just 18 seconds. "I'm happy to be healthy at the finish - but coming back from America with zero points is the absolute worst case scenario."
A suffering she shares with Stephanie Brunner. The Tyrolean also had problems with the grip and struggled for a long time to avoid retirement - to no avail! "The slope immediately shows you its limits - tick it off as quickly as you can." A motto that applies to (almost) the entire home RTL team. With Ricarda Haaser, only one of the eight made it through to run two, ultimately finishing a strong eighth. Otherwise it was a working day to forget!
It was rounded off by the fact that the giant slalom double scheduled for next weekend in Mont Tremblant was canceled due to a lack of snow. This means that the next giant slalom will not take place until after Christmas - on the 28th in Semmering. "The way I performed today, maybe it's not so bad," says Brunner with (gallows) humor.
Speaking of Semmering: Petra Vlhova wants to make her comeback there after tearing her cruciate and medial ligaments in January. The Slovakian's big goal: gold in the World Championship slalom in Saalbach. "That's still missing from my collection."
