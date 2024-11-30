Stadtwerke team gets new “Stadt-Werk” headquarters

Stadtwerke boss Christian Schimik: "We want to bring together the previously separate departments in one central location." Construction work is already underway. The waterworks building has been gutted and redesigned according to modern principles. Schimik: "An innovative spatial concept with open, flexible offices as well as team and meeting areas is being implemented. "The focus is on a central service area as a contact point for our customers, the citizens of the city." A staircase with elevator is also integrated.