Relocation in 2025
Stadtwerke team gets new “Stadt-Werk” headquarters
Wolfsberger Stadtwerke will soon have a new home: the team will move into the new headquarters as early as next year. Construction work at the municipal waterworks is already in full swing. The building has been gutted. A modern, customer-friendly space concept is being implemented.
In its 20th anniversary year, the municipal utilities are also undergoing renewal. A new home is being created in the municipal waterworks for the team - a large part of the team is currently housed in the Lavanthaus.
Stadtwerke boss Christian Schimik: "We want to bring together the previously separate departments in one central location." Construction work is already underway. The waterworks building has been gutted and redesigned according to modern principles. Schimik: "An innovative spatial concept with open, flexible offices as well as team and meeting areas is being implemented. "The focus is on a central service area as a contact point for our customers, the citizens of the city." A staircase with elevator is also integrated.
"Stadt-Werk" becomes barrier-free
Schimik: "This also gives us accessibility." One million euros are being invested in the project. A total of 600 square meters of space will be available in the new "Stadt-Werk", as the project is called. "Thanks to optimal planning, we were able to save 25 percent of the current administrative space."
The move for 56 employees should take place as early as spring 2025. The free space in the Lavanthaus will be rented out. Schimik: "Also a positive effect."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
