People of the heart
Rudolf Willinger is a personal angel for Jenny
The "Krone" magazine honors people of the heart who go the extra mile for others and hold our society together: Rudolf Willinger, who cares for his seriously ill Jenny, was also honored.
An angel for Jenny: Rudolf Willinger (80) is a man of the heart. The two Salzburg residents have a special story in common. For more than 20 years, he has been caring for his wife, who has MS and was given the devastating diagnosis at the age of 40. She now lives in the Taxham retirement home.
How the special connection began
It all started with a chance contact: "I was a temporary petrol station attendant in Lehen at the weekend," he explains. Jenny Berthold came by on her bike and needed help pumping it up. He then supported her in her everyday life, did the shopping and finally took her to work. "Either I dedicate myself to it completely or I don't," he says. "We've always said: help each other! That's how I grew up."
Person of the heart collects information on accessibility
Every day, Willinger makes his way to her on foot, fulfills her every heartfelt wish, such as a visit to her godmother in Sweden, sacrificially helps wherever he can and is also a master of encouraging words. They play Sudoku together. He tells jokes. Willinger: "We've furnished everything ourselves. I only need my apartment to sleep in."
What he gets back in return: "There are thousands of people like me," he says modestly, but likes to notice the small signals in everyday life. "Smile when your eyes speak." He collects letters from readers on the topics of accessibility and disability. "I've read that carers are mentally at the end of their tether. Articles like that jump out at me." He doesn't want his Jenny to suffer from the care shortages. "I'm here," he says and says goodbye every evening with the words: "God willing, I'll be back tomorrow. Sleep well, dear Jenny!"
He is delighted with the award: "The Christ Child is already coming for us in November," beams Willinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
