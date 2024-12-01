Rudolf Willinger is a personal angel for Jenny

What he gets back in return: "There are thousands of people like me," he says modestly, but likes to notice the small signals in everyday life. "Smile when your eyes speak." He collects letters from readers on the topics of accessibility and disability. "I've read that carers are mentally at the end of their tether. Articles like that jump out at me." He doesn't want his Jenny to suffer from the care shortages. "I'm here," he says and says goodbye every evening with the words: "God willing, I'll be back tomorrow. Sleep well, dear Jenny!"