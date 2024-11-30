ÖVP and SPÖ at loggerheads
Wealth tax: Mikl-Leitner draws red lines
Following the row between the ÖVP and SPÖ over wealth tax, Lower Austrian Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner has now spoken out via the "Krone" newspaper with harsh criticism of the red party.
"Over the past few days, I have increasingly gained the impression that some negotiators have still not recognized the seriousness of the situation eight weeks after the national elections. Many companies have their backs to the wall. Thousands of jobs are at risk. Concerns about the loss of prosperity are omnipresent, as is the fear of losing our identity. Anyone who still hasn't understood this should have no place in a government," the leader of the SPÖ reads the riot act.
"Otherwise the country will hit the wall"
All negotiators must now finally realize: "If we don't take clear, effective measures to revive the economy and impose strict penalties on those who refuse to integrate, then this government doesn't even need to start working. Then it will drive our country into the wall. That's why we need to improve the competitiveness of our business location on the one hand and take tougher measures against families unwilling to integrate on the other."
SPÖ and ÖVP arguing about taxes again
We do not need new taxes and burdens, but relief, said Mikl-Leitner, alluding to the recent dispute between the SPÖ and ÖVP over property taxes. The rise in energy costs must also be curbed and the thicket of bureaucracy finally cleared up. Performance and, above all, full-time work must be made worthwhile again. Those who work more must also feel this in their salary account. And we must invest massively in the expansion of energy networks and in renewable energy, "but this mammoth task cannot be shouldered by the eastern region alone," she said, reiterating the demands of the federal states.
Negotiations are largely complete in many areas
Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who is negotiating the economic issues for the ÖVP, sounds a similar note: "Economic growth and jobs - this point will decide whether the coalition is a success or failure. I expect all negotiating partners to finally wake up." There was also a row in the Median Group last day because the Neos want to make massive savings on advertising and the SPÖ is worried about the continued existence of newspapers. But there are not only shadows. Good progress is being made in some groups. Progress is to be made on the difficult issue of migration as well as on education and culture. The ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos have also made great progress on the issues of climate, transport and energy. The negotiators emphasize that measures are particularly important with regard to energy prices, both for the population and for industry.
"Schools play a key role," continued the Governor. This is where we need to start in order to defend our values and our identity. "Misconceived tolerance is leading us to the margins throughout Europe. If parents of families unwilling to integrate do not take their responsibility seriously, we must be able to impose harsh sanctions. Our community must resolutely oppose this development of counter-societies. It will not work without harsh penalties."
