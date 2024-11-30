Wealth tax: Mikl-Leitner draws red lines

Negotiations are largely complete in many areas

Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who is negotiating the economic issues for the ÖVP, sounds a similar note: "Economic growth and jobs - this point will decide whether the coalition is a success or failure. I expect all negotiating partners to finally wake up." There was also a row in the Median Group last day because the Neos want to make massive savings on advertising and the SPÖ is worried about the continued existence of newspapers. But there are not only shadows. Good progress is being made in some groups. Progress is to be made on the difficult issue of migration as well as on education and culture. The ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos have also made great progress on the issues of climate, transport and energy. The negotiators emphasize that measures are particularly important with regard to energy prices, both for the population and for industry.