Mysterious death of Bob Bryar shocks fans

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004 after meeting the band during a joint tour with The Used. He replaced founding drummer Matt Pelissier and played on the legendary 2006 album "The Black Parade", which is considered one of the band's most successful works. He was also involved in the recordings for the 2010 album "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys". However, he left the group in 2014 and later turned his back on the music industry to work in real estate.