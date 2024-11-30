Top Falstaff rating
This Roman red wine from the Zollfeld tastes good to everyone
Romana & Helmut Candussi's "Vinum Virunum" winery in St. Donat produces red wine that has received outstanding reviews from Falstaff.
80 percent of the vines in Carinthia produce white wine - Romana and Helmut Candussi prove that red wine can also thrive at the "Vinum Virunum" winery in St. Donat. "Helmut founded the winery, he works in the construction industry and viticulture is his great hobby," says Romana. "Our estate covers 4.5 hectares and, depending on the harvest, we produce 15,000 to 17,000 bottles of wine a year." "Vinum Virunum" attaches great importance to quality. "The wine can be bought in the farm store at GH Schumi am Längsee and in the vineyard," says Romana, who produces 40 percent red wine with her husband. Many sheep also graze in the vineyard.
The Pinot Noir scored 91 points at Falstaff, Noricum Cuvee 90 points - "anything over 90 points is outstanding. At the last award ceremony, many Styrians and Lower Austrians just stood at our stand and enjoyed good Carinthian red wine."
The village as a hero of wine history
The comparison with Styria doesn't quite fit: "There, the vineyards are a maximum of 450 meters high, here it only starts at 500 meters. The climate is different. We should take our cue from South Tyrol."
Work in the vineyard is as close to nature as possible. Helmut gave the estate the name "Vinum Virunum". "Virunum on the Zollfeld was the capital of the Roman province of Noricum - we look out over the Zollfeld from the winery. The place should be the hero of our history, not the people."
