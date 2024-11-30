This Roman red wine from the Zollfeld tastes good to everyone

80 percent of the vines in Carinthia produce white wine - Romana and Helmut Candussi prove that red wine can also thrive at the "Vinum Virunum" winery in St. Donat. "Helmut founded the winery, he works in the construction industry and viticulture is his great hobby," says Romana. "Our estate covers 4.5 hectares and, depending on the harvest, we produce 15,000 to 17,000 bottles of wine a year." "Vinum Virunum" attaches great importance to quality. "The wine can be bought in the farm store at GH Schumi am Längsee and in the vineyard," says Romana, who produces 40 percent red wine with her husband. Many sheep also graze in the vineyard.