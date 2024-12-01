Vorteilswelt
Advent calendar door 1

Win a bus trip: Enjoy Venice with Bacher

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 05:06

In the 1st door of the "Kärntner Krone" Advent calendar, we are giving away a coach trip to the Italian lagoon city - it pays to take part!

A day trip from Carinthia to Venice is always worthwhile. That's what the two coach operators Marlene and Martin Bacher from the company of the same name thought, which is why they offer trips to the southern neighboring country. "Because demand is high, we are even considering extending the season. And what's more, you can still enjoy the sun in the lagoon city in October," says Bacher, who has been offering such day trips with other Carinthian coach companies under the name "Busreisen PUR" for a good ten years.

What the tour operators have noticed this year in particular: "More and more young people are switching to public transport and traveling to the Adriatic beaches for a day, for example." Short trips are also becoming increasingly popular: "Because people just want to switch off for a while, need a change of scenery - trips like this, where you don't have to do anything yourself, are often simply more relaxing."

Two day trips to Venice including a boat trip in the 2025 summer season worth 220 euros are being raffled off. Why do you want to win? Write us an email at :

In 2025, Bacher will also be offering creative trips with painting and photography workshops in Venice for the first time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
Folgen Sie uns auf