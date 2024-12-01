Advent calendar door 1
Win a bus trip: Enjoy Venice with Bacher
In the 1st door of the "Kärntner Krone" Advent calendar, we are giving away a coach trip to the Italian lagoon city - it pays to take part!
A day trip from Carinthia to Venice is always worthwhile. That's what the two coach operators Marlene and Martin Bacher from the company of the same name thought, which is why they offer trips to the southern neighboring country. "Because demand is high, we are even considering extending the season. And what's more, you can still enjoy the sun in the lagoon city in October," says Bacher, who has been offering such day trips with other Carinthian coach companies under the name "Busreisen PUR" for a good ten years.
What the tour operators have noticed this year in particular: "More and more young people are switching to public transport and traveling to the Adriatic beaches for a day, for example." Short trips are also becoming increasingly popular: "Because people just want to switch off for a while, need a change of scenery - trips like this, where you don't have to do anything yourself, are often simply more relaxing."
Two day trips to Venice including a boat trip in the 2025 summer season worth 220 euros are being raffled off. Why do you want to win? Write us an email at :
In 2025, Bacher will also be offering creative trips with painting and photography workshops in Venice for the first time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.