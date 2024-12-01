Win a bus trip: Enjoy Venice with Bacher

A day trip from Carinthia to Venice is always worthwhile. That's what the two coach operators Marlene and Martin Bacher from the company of the same name thought, which is why they offer trips to the southern neighboring country. "Because demand is high, we are even considering extending the season. And what's more, you can still enjoy the sun in the lagoon city in October," says Bacher, who has been offering such day trips with other Carinthian coach companies under the name "Busreisen PUR" for a good ten years.