Record chase
Bitcoin takes a new run at the 100,000-dollar mark
The oldest and best-known cryptocurrency Bitcoin made a new attempt to reach the record mark of 100,000 US dollars on Friday. Shortly before the weekend, the price on the Bitstamp trading platform rose to 97,500 dollars (around 92,500 euros) in midday trading. The previous evening, Bitcoin was still trading at around 95,000 dollars.
The Bitcoin price has been close to its record value for around a week and has bounced off the 100,000 dollar mark several times during this time. The cryptocurrency last reached a record high of 99,800 dollars a week ago.
There is still no major profit-taking
Market observers spoke of a comparatively low trading volume on the financial markets, which was also evident in Bitcoin. After the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, many investors are there for the long weekend and are not buying.
"The leap into the six-digit range obviously does not seem to be possible without US investors," commented analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research on the trading activity.
Patience game
According to Emden, the fact that there is still no major profit-taking suggests a possible continuation of Bitcoin's record chase. However, investors' patience is likely to be limited. "If the price repeatedly fails to reach the 100,000 mark, this could be interpreted as a sell signal," warned Emden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.