Record chase

Bitcoin takes a new run at the 100,000-dollar mark

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 14:36

The oldest and best-known cryptocurrency Bitcoin made a new attempt to reach the record mark of 100,000 US dollars on Friday. Shortly before the weekend, the price on the Bitstamp trading platform rose to 97,500 dollars (around 92,500 euros) in midday trading. The previous evening, Bitcoin was still trading at around 95,000 dollars.

The Bitcoin price has been close to its record value for around a week and has bounced off the 100,000 dollar mark several times during this time. The cryptocurrency last reached a record high of 99,800 dollars a week ago.

There is still no major profit-taking
Market observers spoke of a comparatively low trading volume on the financial markets, which was also evident in Bitcoin. After the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, many investors are there for the long weekend and are not buying.

"The leap into the six-digit range obviously does not seem to be possible without US investors," commented analyst Timo Emden from Emden Research on the trading activity.

Patience game
According to Emden, the fact that there is still no major profit-taking suggests a possible continuation of Bitcoin's record chase. However, investors' patience is likely to be limited. "If the price repeatedly fails to reach the 100,000 mark, this could be interpreted as a sell signal," warned Emden.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

