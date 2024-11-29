"Notting Hill"
Why Julia Roberts resisted a sequel
Julia Roberts has rejected a possible sequel to the romantic comedy "Notting Hill". Screenwriter Richard Curtis revealed in an interview with "IndieWire" that he had an idea for a short film sequel to the cult film.
The special feature: Roberts and Hugh Grant's characters were to get divorced in the sequel. "Julia thought that was a very bad idea," explained Curtis.
Short film planned
In the original film, Hollywood actress Anna Scott (Roberts) and bookseller William Thacker (Grant) fell in love and ended up getting married and having a child.
The new short film was to be part of the Red Nose Day charity project, for which Curtis had already made a 17-minute sequel to the romantic Christmas comedy "Love Actually" in 2017. Love Actually" with Hugh Grant in the role of the Prime Minister.
Grant found the role "despicable"
However, even Grant would probably have emphatically rejected a sequel to "Notting Hill", which turned 25 this year. In a recent interview with "Vanity Fair", the now 64-year-old described his film character William Thacker as "despicable".
Julia Roberts (57) told British "Vogue" earlier this year that playing a Hollywood star in "Notting Hill" was one of the most difficult things she had ever had to do.
So fans of the cult film, which for many is also part of the Christmas season, will have to accept that there will be no reunion with Anna Scott and William Thacker. But the happy ending of the original will remain.
