Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Notting Hill"

Why Julia Roberts resisted a sequel

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 17:00

Julia Roberts has rejected a possible sequel to the romantic comedy "Notting Hill". Screenwriter Richard Curtis revealed in an interview with "IndieWire" that he had an idea for a short film sequel to the cult film. 

0 Kommentare

The special feature: Roberts and Hugh Grant's characters were to get divorced in the sequel. "Julia thought that was a very bad idea," explained Curtis.

Short film planned
In the original film, Hollywood actress Anna Scott (Roberts) and bookseller William Thacker (Grant) fell in love and ended up getting married and having a child.

Julia Roberts once said no to a sequel to the romantic comedy "Notting Hill". (Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Julia Roberts once said no to a sequel to the romantic comedy "Notting Hill".
(Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)

The new short film was to be part of the Red Nose Day charity project, for which Curtis had already made a 17-minute sequel to the romantic Christmas comedy "Love Actually" in 2017. Love Actually" with Hugh Grant in the role of the Prime Minister.

Grant found the role "despicable"
However, even Grant would probably have emphatically rejected a sequel to "Notting Hill", which turned 25 this year. In a recent interview with "Vanity Fair", the now 64-year-old described his film character William Thacker as "despicable".

Julia Roberts (57) told British "Vogue" earlier this year that playing a Hollywood star in "Notting Hill" was one of the most difficult things she had ever had to do.

So fans of the cult film, which for many is also part of the Christmas season, will have to accept that there will be no reunion with Anna Scott and William Thacker. But the happy ending of the original will remain.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf