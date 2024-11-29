Goal in the Clasico! Ronaldinho still has it in him

Free-kick on the edge of the 16. Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, two former brilliant Barca 10s, are ready. No matter who shoots, he can do it. In the end, Ronaldinho, together with Rivaldo 2002, gets through, takes a few steps and the rest is art. Just like in his best days, the lively, magical dribbler scores straight away. A dream goal. Real goalkeeper Francisco Buyo is nailed to the spot and has no chance.