Magnificent goal
Goal in the Clasico! Ronaldinho still has it in him
Ronaldinho's still got it. In the 'Clasico' between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the former Brazil wizard curled the ball into the net for a magnificent free-kick.
Free-kick on the edge of the 16. Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, two former brilliant Barca 10s, are ready. No matter who shoots, he can do it. In the end, Ronaldinho, together with Rivaldo 2002, gets through, takes a few steps and the rest is art. Just like in his best days, the lively, magical dribbler scores straight away. A dream goal. Real goalkeeper Francisco Buyo is nailed to the spot and has no chance.
aIt was the goal that made it 2:0 for the "Barca Legends" in the Legends' Clasico against their Real Madrid contemporaries, played in Tokyo. Ronaldinho, now 44 years young, was one of the outstanding players. But the rest of the line-ups were also well worth reading - lots of big names.
For Barca: Vítor Baía; Fernando Navarro, De Boer, Abidal, Sorín; Trashorras, Mendieta; Giuly, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho; Villa
Real countered this with the following line-up: Buyo; Núñez, Pavón, Fernando Sanz, Raúl Bravo; Milla, Seedorf, Figo, Savio, Amavisca; Congo.
The goals were scored by Sorin and Ronaldinho for Barca and Figo and Congo for Real Madrid.
