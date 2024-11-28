Budget speech
Doskozil absent, but cross-fires against the federal government
The budget speech for 2025 will be presented in the Burgenland state parliament on Friday. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil will be represented by Leonhard Schneemann, State Councillor for Economic Affairs. Nevertheless, Doskozil is not sparing in his criticism of the federal government.
Following his eighth laryngectomy and a mild case of pneumonia, it has been decided that Governor Hans Peter Doskozil will be represented by Leonhard Schneemann at the budget speech on Friday in the state parliament. Even though public appearances will have to wait, he has been working intensively on projects, Doskozil announced in a Facebook post. The focus was on the state budget for 2025, which is due to be approved in mid-December. According to Doskozil, it is one of the most stable budgets of all federal states and is based on three aspects: Investment in health and care, energy independence and the fight against inflation.
On the fringes of the State Budget Day, Doskozil once again drew attention with criticism of the federal government. "Burgenland must concentrate more than ever on independent solutions. This has been shown in the fight against inflation, rising energy costs and in relation to migration," he says, referring to the heating price cap, housing cost cap and the upper limit for asylum seekers.
Several side blows
In the debate on municipal finances, the provincial governor gives the federal government a devastating report card. "It was the current federal government that caused one of the highest inflation rates in Europe and stood idly by while costs skyrocketed in all areas and the economy slid into recession. Both have led to an increase in expenditure for the municipalities while their income is falling." Burgenland, on the other hand, has taken action, Doskozil said, referring to the special support package for municipalities amounting to 25 million euros and the municipal fund law.
He also spares no criticism towards the Burgenland ÖVP with side blows due to the collapse of the waste association deal. "If all negotiating partners had accepted the offer for the waste association, individual municipalities would not be in such a difficult situation now," he criticized and emphasized that he was ready for a new attempt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
