Doskozil absent, but cross-fires against the federal government

Following his eighth laryngectomy and a mild case of pneumonia, it has been decided that Governor Hans Peter Doskozil will be represented by Leonhard Schneemann at the budget speech on Friday in the state parliament. Even though public appearances will have to wait, he has been working intensively on projects, Doskozil announced in a Facebook post. The focus was on the state budget for 2025, which is due to be approved in mid-December. According to Doskozil, it is one of the most stable budgets of all federal states and is based on three aspects: Investment in health and care, energy independence and the fight against inflation.