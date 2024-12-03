George Cables: jazz legend without egocentricity

From all his musical partners, from every gig and every studio session, the eager-to-learn Cables takes something for himself. He never had any plans to make a career as a solo pianist. "Absolutely not an issue. I always just wanted to be a part of the music, of the whole experience. I also slipped into the world of jazz quite late and often had the feeling that I always had a lot of catching up to do. I was very lucky to be able to play with the best of the best and they all helped me on my own path." The fact that these strong characters were not always the easiest to play with spurred Cables on rather than deterred him. "People like Dexter Gordon didn't play jazz, they were jazz. E played with Louis Armstrong - that's as good as it gets. I just feel honored to have been a part of this world for 60 years now. My only wish has always been to be a musician in jazz bands and projects and, luckily for me, I have succeeded."