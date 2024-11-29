For new patients
There is no longer a single statutory health insurance dermatologist in Wels
In the second largest city in Upper Austria, new patients with skin problems can now only go to elective surgeries. A 30-year-old patient experienced this first-hand when he sought help for psoriasis.
"I pay 750 euros a month in social insurance and I'm not able to go for radiation treatment" - Christoph W. (30) is angry. The man from Wels has psoriasis and needs treatment from a dermatologist. But in the trade fair city, the second largest city in Upper Austria, there is currently not a single public dermatologist who is still accepting new patients.
Five cash points planned
And this is how it works: For the districts of Wels and Wels-Land, according to the health insurance fund, there are five regular dermatology practice positions. Two of these are currently vacant, one practice is overloaded and is no longer accepting new patients. Another practice is closed due to illness, and the fifth dermatologist has terminated his health insurance contract and is switching to elective appointments at the turn of the year.
More and more elective doctors
While there is a plight in terms of health insurance fund positions, Wels has eight dermatologists of choice - a trend that can be seen throughout Upper Austria: out of a total of 89 dermatologists, only 34 now have a health insurance fund contract, according to the Medical Association. "In principle, elective doctors would be an option," says Christoph W.. "But I can't see why I should have to pay the costs."
ÖGK is working hard to stabilize dermatological care in Wels. To this end, intensive talks are being held with Wels Hospital to find a temporary solution.
Stellungnahme der Gesundheitskasse
Switching to other districts
So where should Wels residents with skin problems go? "We recommend switching to panel doctors in other districts," replies the health insurance company in response to an inquiry from Krone. They are working "at full speed to stabilize dermatological care". Talks are currently underway with the Wels Clinic to find a temporary solution. The difficulties are not as great everywhere; in four other federal states, all positions are filled.
The ÖGK suspects that the reason for the shortage of dermatologists is that many doctors prefer to work in the conurbation of Vienna or as dermatologists in the beauty sector.
