Trial in Feldkirch
Agitated son threatened hospital staff
A Syrian man called Dornbirn hospital and threatened reprisals if his father was not treated immediately. He had to answer for this at Feldkirch Regional Court on Thursday.
Because his father was in poor health, the accused called the emergency number 144 last February. Instead of calmly explaining the situation to the person on the other end of the line, the 25-year-old caller went berserk on the phone, demanding that the patient be treated immediately. To emphasize this, the Syrian calls the Dornbirn hospital staff "Nazis" and threatens: "Do I have to get a knife first to get my father help? I'll get a knife now and stab you all!" The man is then reported to the police.
Defendant admits wrongdoing
During the trial at Feldkirch District Court, the accused was rather meek. "I was afraid for my father and was very desperate at the time," he says. His behavior was a mistake. It was clear to him that you shouldn't say something like that. "I was just disappointed, but I didn't want to hurt anyone."
I was afraid for my father and was very desperate at the time. Nevertheless, I shouldn't have behaved like that.
Der Angeklagte vor Gericht
Diversion instead of an entry in the criminal record
Because the man has no criminal record and is remorseful, Judge Verena Wackerle follows the defense's suggestion to give the accused the chance to reach an out-of-court settlement. In favor of the accused, the council ultimately assumes that there was a threat of bodily harm and imposes a fine of 400 euros. The Syrian must now pay this to the federal government. The proceedings are discontinued. The judge's concession is followed by cautionary words from the presiding judge: "A diversion is a one-off free ticket. This means that this fine will not appear on your criminal record. In this respect, I hope that your behavior was a one-off slip-up."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
