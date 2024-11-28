Agitated son threatened hospital staff

Diversion instead of an entry in the criminal record

Because the man has no criminal record and is remorseful, Judge Verena Wackerle follows the defense's suggestion to give the accused the chance to reach an out-of-court settlement. In favor of the accused, the council ultimately assumes that there was a threat of bodily harm and imposes a fine of 400 euros. The Syrian must now pay this to the federal government. The proceedings are discontinued. The judge's concession is followed by cautionary words from the presiding judge: "A diversion is a one-off free ticket. This means that this fine will not appear on your criminal record. In this respect, I hope that your behavior was a one-off slip-up."