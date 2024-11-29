Hiking Styria
Double Advent enjoyment in the Mariazell region
After the panoramic Drei-Seen-Blick hike on the Bürgeralpe, we continue with the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti to Austria's largest traditional Advent market in Mariazell.
Under the motto "Advent full of movement", we present four selected Advent hikes in Styria until Christmas, which are a double Advent treat in the truest sense of the word.
The 24th Mariazell Advent, which opened its doors last weekend, marks the start.
In addition to 60 lovingly decorated stalls on the main square, the world's largest hanging Advent wreath with a diameter of twelve meters is an impressive sight. Concerts in the famous basilica and guided tours of the manufactory also invite you to get into the Christmas spirit.
Conclusion: This hike is the perfect way to start the Advent season!
Facts & figures
- Hiking data: 3 km/100 m/ walking time approx. 1 hour (entire loop).
- Requirements: Forest roads or paths (depending on the snow conditions, use good footwear and Grödel).
- Starting point: Mariazell town center, valley station of the cable car to the Bürgeralpe.
- Bürgeralpe cable car: Open on the Advent weekends on Sat and Sun from 10 am to 4.30 pm.
- Advent market: Open from Thu to Sat and public holidays (11 am to 7 pm) and Sun (11 am to 6 pm). Info: mariazeller-advent.at.
- Refreshment stops: Berggasthof, 03882/2508; Edelweißhütte, 03882/4255 on the Bürgeralpe; numerous restaurants in Mariazell.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We start at the valley station of the Bürgeralpe cable car in Mariazell and take the gondola up 380 meters to the summit plateau. Near the mountain station and the mountain inn, we see the "Drei-Seen-Blick" hiking trail overview board.
From the mountain inn, it is only a few minutes to the Erzherzog-Johann-Warte, where a wooden lookout tower once stood in the 19th century. Before we continue, we take a look at the summit cross of the Mariazeller Bürgeralpe (1267 m), which was renovated in 2021 and is located to the left of the Edelweißhütte.
We then hike a few meters downhill and pass the man-made Kristallsee lake.
The next stop is the "Erlaufsee-Blick" viewing point, where we can enjoy the view and read information about the lake and the legend of the grave in the Erlaufsee.
The hiking trail now leads downhill to a crossroads, where we keep right after the detour to Hubertusseeblick and hike uphill back to Kristallsee.
